N.B. man sentenced to six years in prison in relation to drug trafficking investigation
A 33-year-old Burton, N.B., man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison following a drug trafficking investigation that started in November 2020.
The New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU), with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a home on Route 102 in Burton on Jan. 27, 2021, as part of the investigation.
During the search, officers seized significant quantities of various drugs, a number of prohibited and restricted firearms, prohibited weapons and stolen property, including two all-terrain vehicles and items believed to belong to the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown. Officers also found a fortified door and two hidden compartments inside the floor of the home.
Police say 31-year-old Alexander Ross Hudson from Burton and a 23-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., were arrested at the scene. The 23-year-old man was later released.
Hudson appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Nov. 29, 2021, and pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- three counts of possession of stolen property
- possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of methylenedioxyamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of phencyclidine
- possession of cocaine
- possession of hydromorphone
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a restricted firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of firearms while prohibited
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing the serial number was altered
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
He was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.
On June 29, Hudson was sentenced to more than six-and-a-half years in prison, minus time served.
Following his release, police say he will be prohibited from possessing firearms for life.