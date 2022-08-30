N.B. man sentenced to six years in prison in relation to drug trafficking investigation

A 33-year-old Burton, N.B., man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison following a drug trafficking investigation that started in November 2020.

The New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU), with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a home on Route 102 in Burton on Jan. 27, 2021, as part of the investigation.

During the search, officers seized significant quantities of various drugs, a number of prohibited and restricted firearms, prohibited weapons and stolen property, including two all-terrain vehicles and items believed to belong to the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown. Officers also found a fortified door and two hidden compartments inside the floor of the home.

Police say 31-year-old Alexander Ross Hudson from Burton and a 23-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., were arrested at the scene. The 23-year-old man was later released.

Hudson appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Nov. 29, 2021, and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

three counts of possession of stolen property

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methylenedioxyamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of phencyclidine

possession of cocaine

possession of hydromorphone

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a restricted firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of firearms while prohibited

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing the serial number was altered

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

He was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

On June 29, Hudson was sentenced to more than six-and-a-half years in prison, minus time served.

Following his release, police say he will be prohibited from possessing firearms for life.