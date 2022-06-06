N.B. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: police

A 22-year-old man who had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick.

The Saint John Police Force says Jahvon Diego Lasalle was arrested Saturday around 11 p.m. in Saint John and was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, he had been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John. He was wanted for breaching conditions of his statutory release, which led to the release of a nation-wide warrant last month.

Additionally, police said a separate warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of assault and obstructing a peace officer was previously issued in the provincial court.

Lasalle is serving a three-year sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.