N.B. man wanted on drug, weapons charges may be armed and dangerous: RCMP
The RCMP is looking for a Moncton, N.B., man who they say may be armed and dangerous.
Police say five arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Alain Simplice Bweso of Moncton, who is wanted for several weapons and drug-related offences.
The arrest warrants come after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Brooklyn Street on Oct. 21, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Police say officers tried to arrest Bweso when they arrived at the home, but he fled the scene, and they haven’t been able to locate him.
Two people were arrested at the scene and later released.
Police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, a handgun, ammunition, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia from the home.
Bweso is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Police warn that he may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.