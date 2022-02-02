N.B. man wanted on drug, weapons charges may be armed and dangerous: RCMP

The RCMP is looking for a Moncton, N.B., man who they say may be armed and dangerous.

Police say five arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Alain Simplice Bweso of Moncton, who is wanted for several weapons and drug-related offences.

The arrest warrants come after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Brooklyn Street on Oct. 21, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say officers tried to arrest Bweso when they arrived at the home, but he fled the scene, and they haven’t been able to locate him.

Two people were arrested at the scene and later released.

Police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, a handgun, ammunition, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia from the home.

Bweso is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police warn that he may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).