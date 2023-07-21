N.B. man wins $1 million, twice

Lightning has struck twice for a New Brunswick man.

For the second time in 12 years, Jim Slate has won a lottery prize of $1 million.

According to a news release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, the Shediac Cape man won $1 million on the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw on July 12.

He won the same amount back in 2011 playing a Scratch 'N Win ticket.

After that win, Slate said there was "not a chance" he'd ever expect to win a jackpot again.

Fast forward a little over a decade and he's a big winner again, but with a twist.

Slate is sharing his recent winnings with his friend, Bill Eisner of Moncton.

The pair have been friends for decades and have been splitting their tickets for around two years.

“He’s won more often than I have,” Eisener said.

After realizing he had won again, Slate's wife made sure he called Eisner right away.

“We sort of shocked Bill when we called him,” said Slate.

Eisner was surprised to get a call that early in the morning.

“My wife was going berserk, it freaked me out until the reality set in there,” said Eisner.

Slate and Eisner's winning ticket was purchased at Wilson’s in Shediac.

The retailer claims a one per cent seller’s prize.

Eisner said he hasn't fully grasped winning $500,000 just yet, but the retired man does plan on buying a new truck.

As for Slate, he wants to get a travel trailer and explore the west coast.

"I’ve never been cross-country. I’ve been to Edmonton and B.C., but not across.”

He hopes to venture into the United States before eventually coming back home.

“It’s just nice to know it’s there for the future, because there’s going to be repairs to the house,” said Slate.