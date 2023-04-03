N.B. mayor says PC's proposed changes to Official Languages Act are 'deplorable'

The mayor of New Brunswick’s largest French-speaking city says Premier Blaine Higgs is missing a critical opportunity to protect Francophone communities.

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre said amendments to the Official Languages Act, introduced last week by the Progressive Conservatives, are “deplorable” for what’s included and what’s not.

“To date, we have not been very impressed,” said Lapierre in an interview Monday.

A proposed change calls for the elimination of an automatic review of the Official Languages Act every 10 years.

Premier Blaine Higgs said eliminating the scheduled review would allow for ongoing improvements and avoid “angst” around language issues.

“And not have it turn into a public event every so often,” said Higgs to reporters Monday.

Lapierre said the requirement of a 10-year review wouldn’t block any ability to change the act beforehand.

“We don’t have to wait the 10 years,” said Lapierre. “It has happened before and things have been changed within that time frame.”

Lapierre said removing the mandatory review would also remove the opportunity for various groups to present ideas on strengthening the act, in a transparent and planned process.

During the most recent review of the Official Languages Act, the City of Dieppe asked for a greater focus on the promotion and protection of Francophone communities. Lapierre said there’s nothing in the PC government’s amendments supporting those goals.

“Our Francophone-speaking population is going down all the time,” said Lapierre.

According to Statistics Canada, the percentage of Dieppe residents who reported French as their ‘first official language spoken” in 2021 fell to 65.5 per cent (down from 71.2 per cent in 2016).

LANGUAGE BARBS CONTINUE BETWEEN PM AND PREMIER

Premier Higgs responded Monday to comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, regarding the PC’s proposed amendments.

Trudeau made the comments while in New Brunswick last week.

“Unfortunately, we do know that conservative premiers specifically in places across the country continue to not understand how important it is to protect official language minorities,” said Trudeau in Moncton on Friday.

In November, Trudeau criticized Higgs for appointing Tory MLA Kris Austin to a government committee reviewing official languages. As leader of the People’s Alliance Party, Austin campaigned for the position of Official Languages Commissioner to be abolished.

Higgs said Trudeau made his most recent comments to deflect from federal issues.

“It is to the liberal’s advantage to keep politics, and both Francophone and Anglophone tensions alive,” said Higgs.