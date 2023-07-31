N.B. municipality of Grand Lake wins bid to house new provincial jail

Competition was stiff, but the New Brunswick municipality of Grand Lake has been chosen as the site of a new provincial jail.

The province says in a statement today that nine communities expressed interest in hosting the jail and five submitted formal applications, but ultimately an industrial park about 45 kilometres east of Fredericton scored highest.

On May 29, the province announced it had decided not build a correctional facility within Fredericton city limits due to concerns raised by people living near the proposed location.

The chosen parcel of land in the village of Minto, which is part of Grand Lake, is owned by the province and includes a buffer of trees that isolate the facility from nearby properties.

The province notes there are few residential properties in the immediate area, and as required, it is less than an hour's drive from Fredericton.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says the province is waiting on a design for the $42-million project.

"We were impressed by the various proposals and we are excited to move forward," Austin said. "The expressions of interest and the quality of the applications confirm our belief this is an excellent opportunity for a community."

