N.B. offering free heat pumps, upgraded insulation to help low-income households

As a way to assist New Brunswick homeowners and renters make their houses more energy efficient, the province and NB Power will be working together on a new savings program.

The Enhanced Energy Savings Program will be offering a free mini-split heat pump and upgraded insulation, along with free installation of both, to homeowners using electric baseboard heating and have combined gross incomes under $70,000.

"Homeowners participating in the new program can expect to reduce their energy expenditures by about $500 annually by adding a mini-split heat pump and upgrading their insulation," said the province in a news release.

The government says it will be spending $30 million into what will be a multi-year program. A financing program will also be added next year for those who do not qualify, but would like to reduce their energy use.

"This program is designed to help the people who need it most, be they homeowners or renters. When combined with other efficiency programs for varying income levels, and the newly announced federal program to help with home heating oil, we will be giving all New Brunswickers an opportunity to better manage their energy costs," said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland.

As for renters, they are able to apply to receive free energy efficiency kits that include LED bulbs, shower heads and power bars to assist in their energy reduction, according to the province,

"The current global economic crisis and rising costs put a lot of pressure on keeping rates affordable, and we are glad to help make initiatives like this available to New Brunswickers. We are committed to working with government to continue to expand programs to help more New Brunswickers in the future," said acting President and CEO of NB Power Lori Clark.