N.B. opposition, tenancy groups call for rent cap to be extended past 2022

A 3.8 per cent rent cap in New Brunswick that was put in place in March, retroactive to January of this year, may soon be running out.

However, Service New Brunswick Minister Mary Wilson couldn't say for sure if the cap would be extended or run out at the end of this year.

"I can't give you specifics on what the details of that is but I can just tell you that we're taking everything into consideration,” said Wilson. “We want to make sure we protect our tenants, we want to make sure we encourage development."

Tenants' advocacy groups are concerned if the rent cap ends it will see people out on the streets.

"People are genuinely afraid of not being able to afford their next rent increase, so it's really important that this gets extended," said Matthew Hayes with the NB Coalition for Tenants Rights.

New Brunswick Green Party MLA Megan Mitton says she is concerned that tenants won't have any protection without a rent cap from "predatory rent increases."

"They need to bring in legislation as soon as possible,” Mitton said.

“We already know that people are getting notified that their rent is going to increase Jan. 1 without a change in the legislation, which we did propose an amendment that would have allowed for that, which was voted down by the government."

"They have to be accountable, whatever the call may be, they have to protect the vulnerable population of New Brunswick because like I said, they have six months to raise the rents,” said Liberal MLA Robert Gauvin. “The notices have been sent, people are afraid, they're scared."

Rent can only be raised once in a 12-month period with six months notice.

"We've been telling Mary Wilson in meetings that we've had with her that this is not having any disincentive on new build development that is aimed at the upper end of the market. Developers, right now, are building apartments as fast as they can but what we have is an affordable housing crisis.” Haynes said.

“The affordable housing units that exist on the current market are not being built in any of those new builds."

The rent cap in New Brunswick is set to expire on Dec. 31.

CTV News made a request to the New Brunswick Apartment Owners Association but did not receive a reply by time of publication.