N.B. partners with Da Vinci Code author for picture book

He’s the author of numerous bestsellers, and now he’s going to reach a new audience of young readers in New Brunswick.

According to a Monday news release from the New Brunswick government, they are partnering with Dan Brown — author of “The Da Vinci Code” and “The Lost Symbol” — and Sistema New Brunswick to provide schools with resources designed to accompany Brown’s book “Wild Symphony.”

“The Wild Symphony project is a significant opportunity to showcase the role of our government and Sistema New Brunswick as leaders – not just in Canada but internationally – in the space of music education and social impact,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan in the release. “New Brunswick will be Brown’s only personal collaboration in a Wild Symphony performance in 2024, further amplifying this message.”

“Wild Symphony” features a picture book, poetry, a phone application, and symphonic music. The province has bought English and French copies of the book for all schools in New Brunswick.

Nearly 5,000 students will attend one of four live performances of “Wild Symphony,” featuring Sistema New Brunswick Children’s Orchestra and Brown, on June 11 and 12.

“Our mission at Sistema New Brunswick is to inspire children and youth to achieve their full potential through learning and performing orchestral music,” said founder Ken MacLeod in the release. “The opportunity to collaborate with Mr. Brown is an incredible achievement for our young musicians and their hard-working instructors.”

