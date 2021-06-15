N.B. police charge two in connection with firearms incidents

Two men have been charged in connection with two firearm incidents in northwestern New Brunswick on Friday, June 11.

Stephen Perley, Jr. appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by telephone on Monday in relation to a firearms incident in Medford, where police say a firearm was pointed toward at least one person, and discharged in the presence of several people, including a child.

"The 25-year-old man was charged with intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the safety of another person, and possession of a firearm while prohibited," the RCMP wrote in a news release. "He was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking on an unrelated matter. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on June 17 at 9:30 a.m."

McKenzie Moir was charged on Sunday with shooting a gun in relation to an incident on Route 105 in Tobique Narrows, where RCMP say a police vehicle was struck by bullets. Police believe there were two people in the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

"On June 14, the 21-year-old man appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and resisting or obstructing a police officer," the RCMP wrote in a news release. "He was remanded in custody pending an appearance in Woodstock Provincial Court on June 16 at 1:30 p.m."