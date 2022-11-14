N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.

The force says people create fake accounts on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram and use these accounts to befriend teenage boys between 15 and 17 years old.

Police say they convince the teens to share intimate pictures and videos of themselves and threaten to share the images with friends and family if the boys don’t send them money, gift cards or e-currency.

In recent months, the RCMP says it and police forces in Saint John and Kennebecasis have seen an increase in these sorts of incidents and are investigating several reports.

"We understand that it may be difficult for youth to talk about these types of incidents, but it is important to notify police as soon as possible if you have been a victim of online extortion," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a Monday news release.

"It's important that victims do not pay any money, and should block the individual as soon as possible. Reporting these crimes can put an end to the blackmailing and can help us track down the individuals responsible,” Ouellette continued.

A New Brunswick cyber security expert says paying the individuals may not matter.

"If you pay, it's still going to come out, they're still going to hold it over your head and they're going to continue to raise the stakes more and more, until such time that you can't deal with it,” says Scott Beck with BeckTek. “The whole point of this scam is to extort the money, and once the money runs out there's not reason for them not to release the videos and we know that can have some very detrimental outcomes."

The RCMP believes organized crime groups overseas are responsible for the fake accounts. Police say they are working with international law enforcement partners on the investigation.

Ouellette says the RCMP is asking parents to talk to their kids about staying safe on social media platforms, including Snapchat.

Police would not confirm how many cases they are investigating in New Brunswick as many investigations are still active.

The RCMP says victims of online extortion, or those with information about it, should contact local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).