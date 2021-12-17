N.B. police release photo of suspects in attempted break and enter

Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people after an attempted break and enter in Shippagan, N.B.

Police say four people attempted to break into a business on Boulevard J.D. Gauthier, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Dec. 13.

A description of the suspects is not available at this time, however police have released a photo they hope will lead to their identification.