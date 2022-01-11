N.B. premier calls Quebec financial penalty for unvaccinated adults a 'slippery slope'

New Brunswick’s premier says charging a tax on those who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine is “a slippery slope.”

“I think it is a slippery slope to start looking at charging for health issues because then it could move into other categories of health and then the public system as we know it becomes eroded,” Blaine Higgs told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play.

Higgs’s comment comes after the Quebec government announced it plans to impose a financial penalty on unvaccinated people without medical exemptions.

Quebec premier François Legault offered few details on how it will be rolled out, but said $50 or $100 dollars is not significant enough for what he’s called a “health-care contribution.”

Higgs said his province has not considered a financial penalty for unvaccinated people but is looking at more restrictions.

“It does influence behavior to have further restrictions,” he told CTV’s Power Play.

More details on Quebec’s financial penalty for unvaccinated adults are expected in the coming weeks.

Blaine Higgs talks about Quebec’s financial penalty for unvaccinated adults in the video at the top of this article.