N.B. premier not repealing, revoking policy on LGBTQ+ supports in schools

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his government is not repealing or revoking a policy that addresses sexual orientation in schools.

Higgs met with reporters in the legislature Friday for the first time since Tuesday, when he stirred up controversy during a scrum with reporters after question period.

"I want to be clear, everyone and I mean everyone in our school system, deserves to feel safe – everyone, and there is no moving away from that,” Higgs said.

“We have a couple of clauses that we need better understanding and that's what we're working on.”

The stated purpose of Policy 713 within the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is to set “minimum requirements for school districts and public schools to create a safe, welcoming, inclusive, and affirming school environment for all students, families, and allies who identify or are perceived as LGBTQI2S+."

While the premier remained firm in his stance that parents should be informed by schools if their children change their preferred first name or pronouns, he acknowledged that in some circumstances it's not safe for a child to disclose their sexual or gender identity to their parents.

Opposition members are concerned about any changes to the policy that protects LGBTQ+ students' privacy.

"The letters, the phone calls and emails to MLAs, to leaders like myself, to the premier's office, certainly the minister of education's office, (are) just saying just stop,” said David Coon leader of the New Brunswick Green Party.

“Stop, back up, back off,” Coon said.

This issue is sure to make it back onto the floor of the legislature, but not until June when the house sits again.

"We will be watching very closely to make sure Policy 713 is upheld in its full strength. And that any tinkering they do does not open the door to put kids at risk,” said Susan Holt, Leader of the New Brunswick Liberal party.

