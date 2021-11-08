N.B. premier proposes town hall to explain CUPE offer as strike closes schools for a second week

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the offer made to the Canadian Union of Public Employees last Thursday stands and he has no plans to return to the negotiating table with the union.

Rather, Higgs wants to ensure striking workers understand what the offer includes, so his government is looking into holding a virtual town hall where employees could call in with their questions.

Nothing's been scheduled though, as the strike that's affected schools, the court system and health care ends its 11th day.

"We do not have a need to go back to the table here, we have an offer," Higgs said during an online news conference Monday afternoon. "The offer we presented last week was in its final form, we made that clear that that was our offer when they left the building last Thursday night."

He wants CUPE members to vote on the offer, which he says would see an average wage increase of 15 per cent over five years as well as retroactive pay for those with expired contracts.

Higgs spent much of Monday explaining the pension issue, which appears to be the cause of the strike stalemate.

He said independent parties would sit down and figure out a pension model for the two locals who do not have a pension.

"There is no request to all of a sudden accept a shared risk model at all. It's a request to agree to the process to determine a model that would indeed ensure the pensions are safe and secure and they're fundable," he said.

Theresa McAllister and Iris Lloyd represent the members affected by the pension issue: school custodians, bus drivers, and educational support staff.

"I'm pretty frustrated that this could have been avoided if he had taken us into consideration that we weren't going to trade off something that is near and dear to others, for his win," said McAllister.

She said they want to return to school – and could have last Friday – if the province had reviewed CUPE's counter.

"We feel we are all being used as a pawn in Higgs' game," said Lloyd. "The kids are being used, we're being used to take our pension plan – we are ready for this to be settled and for him to come back to the table and get those schools open for our kids."

Parents have been sharing their frustration over learning-from-home via social media.

"Please stop fighting publicly. Sit down together. Find a solution. Let our kids get back to school. Thank you – Working mom of three," said one parent.

There are no plans for the two sides to meet, or even talk – as of Monday.