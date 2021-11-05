N.B. premier says offer was made to CUPE, but deal hasn't been reached

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday his government gave the Canadian Union of Public Employees an offer during discussions Thursday - and the union agreed to take it back to their bargaining team.

Thursday’s meeting lasted from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and both sides left without making comments to the media.

"We had an offer last night that was accepted by the leaders to go back to their bargaining team...They agreed to take it back and recommend it," Higgs said when questioned by Liberal leader Roger Melanson on what happened at the meeting.

But shortly after, Higgs said he had heard from CUPE leadership, but wouldn't go into the details of the response.

"Given the context of the agreement that we had last night, it is something additional they have put on the table...that's not part of the process and what we agreed to last night," he said.

Higgs said his priority is on ensuring healthcare workers can get back to work. Because of the urgency - Higgs said a condition of the offer was "that we need to know because we need to get healthcare workers back..."

He said his government will be reviewing their options on healthcare Friday.

"We will address the issues in our hospitals. We need people back to work in our healthcare system," he said.

CUPE N.B. bargaining team is holding a news conference at 11am in Fredericton.

This is a developing story and will be updated.