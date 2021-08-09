N.B. Public Health has enough resources to handle four health concerns: Premier

From a global pandemic, to 48 cases of an unknown neurological syndrome, followed by a spike of gonorrhea and six new cases of legionnaires' disease – there's a lot on New Brunswick public health's plate.

And there is some concern that the health sector doesn't have enough resources to handle it all.

"I'm extremely concerned, there's a long list when you look at it," said Green Party leader David Coon. "Because the mission of public health is to improve the health of New Brunswickers, and promote the health of New Brunswickers, and protect the health of New Brunswickers. If you look at the health of our population, you've got to say they haven't got the resources to carry out their mission because the health of our population is in terrible shape."

Coon says the structure of the sector should be reviewed – and so should the budget.

There are four regional medical officers of health across the province. Two of those positions were vacant, up until recently.

Dr. Jeff Steeves of the New Brunswick Medical Society says while the pandemic is still a big concern, some public health professionals will be able to shift their focus to those other areas.

"Public health is full of some very intelligent and dedicated people and they can walk and chew gum at the same time," he said. "Some of these people will have to be moved back. So, for example, for legionnaires' disease, we're going to have to have people do case interviews to try and find the common link of where that outbreak is occurring."

Premier Blaine Higgs says he's not concerned about public health's ability to manage its case load.

"Public health has resources to deal with the issues we are facing," Higgs said in a statement. "Throughout the pandemic, public health has used a co-ordinated approach, using resources from all regions of New Brunswick. This team approach can be used to assist regions dealing with outbreaks and clusters."

Coon wants to see a legislative committee struck to focus on healthcare in the province – which would include a look at the public health sector.