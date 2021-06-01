N.B. public health reports five new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There is one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving a person is in their 20s who is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

A person in their 50s; and

A person in their 70s.

Both cases are under investigation

There are also two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), both people in their 40s. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

N.B. REVISES CASE COUNT

Public Health is revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

"Two previously identified cases have been removed from the list because they were previously reported in other jurisdictions," public health wrote in a news release. "One of the cases was originally reported in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and the other in Zone 2 (Saint John region)."

There have been 2,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic began. There have been 43 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Seven people have recovered since Monday so there are now 142 active cases. Six people are in hospital, including five in New Brunswick. One of those patients is in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

Public health staff conducted 1,547 tests on Monday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 335,914.

About 63.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials are encouraging anyone who has yet to receive a first dose to book an appointment for one.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

RV Insurance, 111 King. St, Woodstock;

Friday, May 14.

Carquest, 68 Scott St., Hartford;

Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 25.

Murray’s Irving, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley;

Saturday, May 15.

Canadian Tire, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton;

Saturday, May 15.

Nackawic Grab N Go Irving, 467 Route 105;

Tuesday, May 18, on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25.

Tow Tech Equipment, 150 Main St., Bath;

Thursday, May 20.

Zealand Grab N Go Irving, 104 Zealand Rd.;

Saturday, May 22.

River Valley Automotive, 445 Route 105, Nackawic;

Wednesday, May 26.

Kedmar Ventures Ltd., 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury;

Friday, May 28.

Public Health offers COVID-19 testing for New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Residents can request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.