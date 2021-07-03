N.B. RCMP arrest Jacksontown man in drug seizure investigation

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 59-year-old man has been arrested as a part of an investigation in Jacksontown, N.B.

The Mounties say police executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home in the eastern New Brunswick community.

During the search, police seized several types of drugs, a stolen pickup truck, cash, ammunition and contraband cigarettes.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes members of the New Brunswick RCMP as well as officers from the Woodstock and Fredericton police forces.

The man was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 28.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2021.