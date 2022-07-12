N.B. RCMP arrest man in relation to accessing images of child sexual abuse

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into accessing images of child sexual abuse in Moncton, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton on Saturday.

Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene. An electronic device and documents were also seized during the search.

The man was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 4.

Police say the investigation began on April 6 after receiving information from the public.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) and Digital Forensic Services (DFS) units are assisting with the investigation.