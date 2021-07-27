N.B. RCMP arrest man, investigate suspicious death after body found in Campbellton

New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in Campbellton early Tuesday morning.

RCMP says shortly before 6:40 a.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report of an individual lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent in Campbellton.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old man. Police say his identity is not being released at this time as part of the investigation.

About an hour later, at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, police located a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School. The 48-year-old man was taken into custody. Police say they are continuing to determine whether the man was involved in the initial incident.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services are attending the scenes. Other RCMP specialized policing services may be in the area to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.