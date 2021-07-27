N.B. RCMP arrest man, investigate suspicious death after body found in Campbellton
New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in Campbellton early Tuesday morning.
RCMP says shortly before 6:40 a.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report of an individual lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent in Campbellton.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old man. Police say his identity is not being released at this time as part of the investigation.
About an hour later, at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, police located a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School. The 48-year-old man was taken into custody. Police say they are continuing to determine whether the man was involved in the initial incident.
RCMP Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services are attending the scenes. Other RCMP specialized policing services may be in the area to assist with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.
-
-
Cocaine, T3s seized at Winnipeg airport: RCMPRCMP has arrested and charged a 36-year-old man after seizing cocaine and T3s at Winnipeg's airport on Sunday.
-
Truck driver sentenced in crash near Listowel, Ont. that left three deadA Brampton, Ont. truck driver has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in connection with a 2019 collision that killed three members of a London family.
-
Music in the Park returns to BradfordLive music returns to Bradford with the Music in the Park series.
-
Over $1.7 million worth of cannabis seized, 7 arrested at Kirkfield residence: OPPProvincial police in Kawartha Lakes seized over 6,000 cannabis plants from a local residence resulting in seven arrests.
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreakA First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.