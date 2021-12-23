N.B. RCMP arrest Moncton man after break, enter and theft at local pharmacy

A 39-year-old man from Moncton has been arrested after RCMP seized a large quantity of prescription pills and cash in Moncton, N.B.

On Dec. 18, police received a report of a break and enter at a pharmacy on Mountain Road. Once police arrived, they learned a large quantity of prescription pills were stolen.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wesley Street as part of their investigation.

During the search, RCMP say officers seized a large quantity of prescription pills, and over $13,000 in Canadian currency.

A 39-year-old Moncton man was arrested at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.