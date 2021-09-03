N.B. RCMP arrest Moncton man in drug bust
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
New Brunswick RCMP arrested a man and seized "significant quantities of drugs, drug paraphernalia and money" as part of a drug investigation in Moncton, N.B.
Police say they executed a search warrant at an Anastasia Crescent home on Wednesday. They arrested a 24-year-old man after finding drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
They went back on Thursday with another warrant and seized crystal methamphetamine, cash, drug-paraphernalia and a stolen all-terrain vehicle.
