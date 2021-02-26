The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested two people and seized a "substantial amount" of money, various types of drugs, and prohibited weapons as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in December 2020.

RCMP say the investigation started after receiving several complaints from a Shediac, N.B. community about illegal drug trafficking in the area.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at two homes in Shediac – one on Port Royal Court and the other on Bellevue Heights.

As a result, police say they seized various drugs including what is believed to be cocaine, prescription pills and cannabis. They also seized a substantial amount of money, prohibited weapons, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

A 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Shediac, were arrested at the Port Royal Court home. They were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in July.

Police say there were four other individuals present at the home, including two adults and two children under the age of 16.

No injuries were reported as a result of the search.

According to police, the southeast District Crime Reduction Unit led the investigation with assistance from Shediac RCMP and Police Dog Services.

Police are reminding anyone with information, or who suspects illegal drug activity in their neighbouhood, to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.