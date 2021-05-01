N.B. RCMP arrest two people, seize drone and drugs, following reports of high-powered laser aimed at airplanes

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 36-year-old man and 37-year-old woman after seizing a high-powered laser, drone, and drugs following a lengthy investigation in Upper Sackville, N.B.

Police say since December 2020 they have received several complaints of an individual aiming a high-powered laser at airplanes in the Sackville and surrounding areas.

Through the investigation, RCMP identified a home of interest on Haute Aboujagane Road in Upper Sackville.

On April 28, police executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, police observed drugs in plain sight. The following day, officers returned to the home and executed a second search warrant in relation to the drugs.

During the two searches, police seized a high-powered laser, a drone with drugs and money hidden inside, and a replica gun. Police also seized significant quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills and other prescriptions pills.

A 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old-woman, both from Upper Sackville, were arrested at the scene. They were later released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Sept. 3.

The investigation is ongoing. RCMP ask anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood, to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.