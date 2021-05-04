N.B. RCMP ask for help from public in locating stolen truck

New Brunswick RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a truck stolen from Killarney Road, N.B., about 18 km north of Fredericton.

Keswick RCMP say the truck was stolen from outside a home between the 200 and 300-block of Highway 148, sometime between 6:30 p.m. on April 27 and 8 a.m. on April 28, 2021.

Police describe the stolen truck as a 2019 bright blue Ford F-150 with New Brunswick licence plate number CVU 427 and vehicle identification number 1FTEW1EP6KKE97109. A picture of the vehicle is not available.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the overnight hours of April 27 and early morning hours of April 28, or who may have seen the vehicle since then is asked to contact Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.