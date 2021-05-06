N.B. RCMP ask for help from public in locating stolen truck

New Brunswick RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a stolen pick-up truck in Saint-André, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP says the truck was stolen from outside a business on Route 255, sometime between April 24 and the early morning hours of April 26, 2021.

Police describe the stolen truck as a 2004 white Chevrolet Silverado with New Brunswick licence plate number CPS 372 and vehicle identification number 1GCHK29U94E278564. A picture of the pickup truck is not available.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between April 24 and the early morning hours of April 26, or who may have seen the vehicle since then is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.