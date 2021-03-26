N.B. RCMP ask public for help in identifying arson suspect

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect.

Police released surveillance video photos of a suspect possibly connected to an arson that took place last year in an industrial park in Moncton, N.B., in which four tow trucks were set on fire early in the morning of April 6, 2020.

"The vehicles were in a secured compound of a business on Halifax Street," RCMP wrote in a news release. "The business was closed at the time."

A still from the surveillance video shows a person in the compound moments after the fire was set, police said. The person is wearing a blue hooded sweater, black track pants with a white stripe on the side and white sneakers.

"Anyone with information about this fire, who recognizes the individual, or who may have seen someone in the area during the early morning hours of April 6, 2020, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400," the RCMP wrote in their news release.