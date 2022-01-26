N.B. RCMP ask public for help with investigation into break, enter and theft
Doaktown RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to a break, enter and theft in McGivney, N.B., in the fall.
Police say a person broke into a seasonal mini-home on Highway 7 and stole several items sometime between 2:35 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2021. No one was home at the time.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video photos of the person and vehicle of interest and are releasing the images in hopes the public can help identify them.
The person of interest is described as a man with a slender build, who is between five-foot-seven inches and five-foot-nine inches tall. The vehicle of interest is a white, four-door sedan.
Police are also sharing a list of items stolen from the home, which include:
- a 32-inch television
- an A12 MP3 trail camera
- Dunlop rubber boots, size 7
- a Panasonic 5-disc changer
Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo, or who has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Doaktown RCMP at 506-843-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.
-
Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offencesA 30-year-old suspect wanted for a mini-crime spree that began in December has been charged with 51 offences, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to declineSaskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Why are some shelves empty at Canadian supermarkets?While some Canadians are reporting empty shelves in grocery stores across the country, experts say this is due to ongoing supply chain issues that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, not because of the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers.