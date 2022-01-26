N.B. RCMP ask public for help with investigation into break, enter and theft

Doaktown RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to a break, enter and theft in McGivney, N.B., in the fall.

Police say a person broke into a seasonal mini-home on Highway 7 and stole several items sometime between 2:35 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2021. No one was home at the time.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video photos of the person and vehicle of interest and are releasing the images in hopes the public can help identify them.

The person of interest is described as a man with a slender build, who is between five-foot-seven inches and five-foot-nine inches tall. The vehicle of interest is a white, four-door sedan.

Police are also sharing a list of items stolen from the home, which include:

a 32-inch television

an A12 MP3 trail camera

Dunlop rubber boots, size 7

a Panasonic 5-disc changer

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo, or who has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Doaktown RCMP at 506-843-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.