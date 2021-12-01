N.B. RCMP asks for public’s help finding stolen car

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is seeking the public's help locating a stolen car from Saint-Hilaire, N.B.

Police say the theft is believed to have occurred outside a home on Rue Centrale between midnight and 7 a.m. on Nov. 29.

The vehicle is described as a gold 2000 Cadillac Deville with New Brunswick licence plate number JXH 367 and vehicle identification number 1G6KD54Y5YU26946.

Anyone with information about the theft, who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of Nov. 29, or who has seen the car since is asked to contact the Saint Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.