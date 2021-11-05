N.B. RCMP charge 25-year-old man with trafficking cocaine
RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 25-year-old man for drug trafficking charges after seizing cocaine and other drugs on Thursday.
N.B. RCMP says officers arrested 25-year-old Joel Gray outside a business on Route 134 in Sainte-Anne-De-Kent on Nov. 4, as part of the ongoing investigation drug trafficking in Elsipogtog, N.B.
Police say Gray attempted to flee on foot but was arrested moments later. Police say they searched Gray and seized what is believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone pills, methamphetamine pills, money and drug-paraphernalia. A search warrant was executed at a home on Route 475 in Saint-Edouard-De-Kent in connection with the investigation and police seized money.
Gray appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Friday, and was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9 for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.
