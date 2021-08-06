N.B. RCMP charge man with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with probation order

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a 33-year-old man from Saint John, N.B. with child pornography offences.

Police say the investigation began in April 2021 as a result of information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Saint John home. They arrested Andrew Douglas at the scene and seized several electronic devices.

Douglas appeared in Saint John Provincial court on Friday and was charged with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a probation order. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.