N.B. RCMP charge three people in relation to assault, drug seizure in Moncton area

Three people have been charged in connection with a series of incidents, including an assault and a drug seizure, in the Moncton, N.B., area.

On March 24, Codiac Regional RCMP received information about an assault that happened at a bar on Lewisville Road in Moncton the week before.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 18.

Through their investigation, police were able to obtain images of two men wearing Red Devils Motorcycle Club attire, who were identified as persons of interest.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 132 in Greater Lakeburn, N.B., on April 12.

The RCMP says a 32-year-old man was arrested while leaving the property.

During the search, police saw evidence of drug trafficking, resulting in a second search warrant being obtained.

During the second search, police seized significant quantities of what is believed to be hashish and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as two prohibited weapons, a number of vehicles, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Officers also seized a Red Devils Motorcycle Club vest, several membership patches and Red Devils Motorcycle Club support gear.

Another search warrant was also executed at a home in Lakeville, N.B., the same day as part of the investigation.

During that search, police seized more than a dozen Red Devils Motorcycle Club vests and other support gear.

Police say a 49-year-old man was arrested at the property.

A 25-year-old woman also turned herself into Codiac Regional Police on April 12 in connection with the investigation.

"Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs use violence and intimidation to gain control of illegal markets," says New Brunswick RCMP S/Sgt. André Pepin in a news release.

"We do believe these groups are committing offences in our communities. The RCMP is committed to addressing the harm caused by drug trafficking and other illegal activities."

Nicholas Michel Beauchamp, 32, appeared in Moncton provincial court on June 29 and was charged with possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He was also charged with six offences related to possession of prohibited weapons, in connection with the April 12 search warrants.

Beauchamp was released on conditions pending a court appearance on Aug. 8.

Beauchamp was also charged with aggravated assault on June 30 in relation to the incident on March 18 in Moncton. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12 for that matter.

Justin Timothy Stannard, 49, of Lakeville, was charged with aggravated assault on June 30 in connection with the March 18 incident.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

Annie Danielle Bonsant, 25, of Greater Lakeburn, was charged with six offences related to possession of prohibited weapons on June 29.

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Police say the 22-year-old victim of the assault has since recovered, and was released from hospital.