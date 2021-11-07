N.B. RCMP fatal collision between truck and moped was a hit-and-run

A 57-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run in Petitcodiac, N.B., early Friday.

RCMP say a moped and pickup truck collided shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 106.

The driver of the moped died at the scene.

Police say they located an abandoned truck nearby.

A 31-year-old man later turned himself into police and the accident remains under investigation, RCMP said in a news release.