N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip

Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.

Police say 75-year-old Aldéric Thibodeau and 82-year-old Léandre Thibodeau were last seen at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville on Monday.

In an update Sunday, police say they were notified about a body found in the search area.

Police have since identified the body to be one of the missing men, but have not said which one.

On Tuesday, searchers found an overturned boat near Portage Island which matched the description of the boat the two men were travelling in.

Police are asking people to avoid the Neguac Wharf as investigations continue, and are asking boaters in the Portage Island area to be cautious of divers assisting with the search.

Aldéric Thibodeau is described as five-foot-five inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds. He has green eyes with short grey hair, and was wearing an orange ball cap, with green rubber boots and a grey jacket.

Léandre Thibodeau was last seen wearing a yellow rain jacket with a white t-shirt, and grey pants. Police say he has a bald head, but no other physical description was available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.