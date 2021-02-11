RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating multiple reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in eight different communities.

RCMP say since early December 2020, detachments in Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton and Sussex have received 13 reports where 33 catalytic converters were stolen.

Police say the thefts happened at different times throughout the day and night in the communities of Bloomfield, Codys, Four Corners, Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton, Nauwigewauk, Sussex and Welsford.

Investigators say many of the thefts share similarities.

"Thieves are targeting fleet vehicles, commercial vehicles parked near businesses and vehicles parked outside residences that appear inoperable," says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh with the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP. "Securing your vehicles in a locked building, when possible, or parking them in a well-lit area are some of the easiest ways to deter these types of thefts."

As part of the investigation, the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP, along with assistance from the Saint John Police Force, arrested two men on Jan. 25 in connection to two of the thefts.

Police say a 40-year-old man from Coles Island and a 24-year-old man from Saint John were released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigations into the other thefts continue.

Anyone with information about the thefts, or who has been a victim of a recent theft, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.