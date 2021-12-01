N.B. RCMP investigate break, enter and theft at seasonal camper trailer

The Chipman RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft at a seasonal camper trailer in Waterborough, N.B., on Highway 105.

According to police, the incident is thought to have occurred sometime between the afternoon hours of Nov. 20 and the morning hours of Nov. 26.

Police believe someone forcefully gained entry into the camper trailer and stole over 30 items including various types of tools and kitchen items, as well as small appliances such as an electric frying pan and water cooler.

Police ask anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on Route 105 in Waterborough between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, or who has information about the break and enter, to contact the Chipman RCMP or Crime Stoppers.