N.B. RCMP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
An investigation is ongoing after a man died in relation to a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning.
Members of the Campbellton RCMP and Campbellton Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vanier Street at around 3 a.m.
Police say the 45-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, from Dalhousie, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation however, police say the incident is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.
The investigation is being assisted by the New Brunswick Coroner’s office.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
-
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offersRogers Communications Inc. says it was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus.
-
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivorsResidential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”