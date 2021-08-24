N.B. RCMP investigate suspicious fire

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help following a suspicious fire in Lake Edward, N.B.

Saint-Léonard RCMP says at approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 18, officers responded to a report of a structure fire at a seasonal residence on Hersey Road.

Police say the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the fire has been deemed suspicious.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a dark blue pick-up truck with tinted windows near the scene minutes before the fire began.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the afternoon hours of August 18 is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.