N.B. RCMP investigate three suspicious structure fires in Petit-Cap
RCMP in Petit-Cap, N.B. are investigating three suspicious structure fires and hope information from the public can help further the investigations.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, members of the Shediac RCMP, along with several fire departments, responded to a report of a structure fire at M & M Cormier Fisheries Ltd on Allée André Lane.
RCMP say they are also investigating two smokehouse fires at Botsford Fisheries on Route 950. The fires happened on Aug. 14 at 5:45 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 3:25 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.
"Given the time-frame of these fires and their locations, they are currently considered suspicious in nature," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP. "Police are working with the community to address their concerns. Residents in the area may see an increased police presence in the following weeks as part of the ongoing investigation."
The Southeast Crime Reduction Unit is now leading the investigation and is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire and if there is a link between the three fires.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
