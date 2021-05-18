N.B. RCMP investigating after business broken into, items stolen

The West District RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to an investigation into a break, enter and theft at a business in Hanwell, N.B.

On May 13, the Keswick RCMP received a report of a break, enter and theft at the Hanwell Community Recreation Centre on Hanwell Road.

Police believe the incident happened sometime between 5 p.m. on May 11 and 3 p.m. on May 13.

According to RCMP, forceful entry was gained to a storage container on the property and items were stolen. Some of those items include:

Homelite 5000 watts gas generator with serial number DNR3430206

Stihl FS 240 Brushcutter with serial number 178862649

industrial battery for a wood chipper

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the afternoon of May 11 and May 13 is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.