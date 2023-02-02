N.B. RCMP investigating after children ingest cannabis edibles at Sackville middle school

Police in Sackville, N.B., are investigating after seven children ingested cannabis edibles at a middle school on Wednesday.

Sgt. Eric Hanson of the Sackville RCMP said a student brought cannabis edibles to Marshview Middle school.

Seven students in total ingested the edible gummies and five out of the seven were taken to the Sackville Memorial Hospital for precautionary reasons.

"Parents were contacted and it was recommended to the parents that they bring their children to the hospital," said Hanson. "Everybody was released."

Hanson said the children were 10 and 11 years old.

Police are now trying to find out exactly where the child obtained the cannabis edibles.

"We are working with the school now and the parents of the children to determine exactly where this came from and go from there," said Hanson.

Hanson said it appears the children believed the edibles were candy.

No charges have been laid as of yet.

"There's still a lot to determine yet before discussing charges," he said.

Hanson applauded the staff at the school and the hospital for taking care of the children.

The Anglophone East School District declined to comment on the incident citing privacy matters.