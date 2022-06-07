N.B. RCMP investigating after collectible knives, truck stolen from Grand Falls home
RCMP in the Saint-Léonard, N.B., region are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft at a Grand Falls home last month.
Police say they received a report of a break-and-enter and theft at the home on McCluskey Road on May 11. They believe the theft happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Police say someone, or possibly multiple people, broke into the home and caused a significant amount of damage. They say a number of items, including two collectible knives measuring roughly 12 inches long, were stolen.
Police add a beige pickup truck was also stolen, but it was found later that day in a nearby field.
Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on McCluskey Road early in the evening on May 11, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
