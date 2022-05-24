N.B. RCMP investigating after woman assaulted, almost abducted on highway near Mount Carleton

The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating after a woman says she was assaulted and almost abducted on Highway 180, between Saint-Quentin and Bathurst.

According to police, a woman was driving on the highway towards Bathurst around 7 p.m. on Monday, when she was flagged by another woman who asked for help to change a tire on a panel van.

At this point, police say the woman was about 25 minutes past Saint-Quentin when she stopped, near Mount Carleton.

"When the driver got out of her car, she was assaulted by two men who tried to pull her into the van. The woman was able to get away from the men and into her own vehicle," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release Tuesday.

"The van pursued her on the highway about six to eight minutes before the van turned around and went back the other way."

The woman involved is described as having long blonde hair in curls and a long pink jacket. Police say she spoke French and English, with no apparent accent.

The first man is described as having dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark full beard that was about one inch long.

The second man is described as clean-shaven, with dark hair, and dark eyes.

Police say one of the two men is believed to have suffered a serious eye injury during the incident.

The van is described as a white or light grey panel van.

"We want to speak to anyone who was travelling on Highway 180 near Mount Carleton between 4 and 8 p.m. on May 23, especially if you noticed the van or the individuals described or if you have dash-cam or other video from the area," said Ouellette. "If you know who these people might be, or if you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact police right away."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chaleur Regional RCMP at 506-548-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).