N.B. RCMP investigating Moncton shooting

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an alleged shooting at a Moncton, N.B., residence last month.

According to a Wednesday news release, police responded to a report of a single shot fired at a North Street home on Dec. 3. Video footage showed a driver exiting a vehicle at the corner of Sherrard Avenue and North Street, and discharging a firearm at a residence before fleeing the scene.

Police say two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

The RCMP is searching for a dark-coloured four-door vehicle with no license plate.

"We are looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who was on or near North Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on December 3, 2023," said Cst. Karine Themens Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP in the release. "If you have dash-cam or other video footage from the area at the time of the shooting, please call the police."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 506-857-2400, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

