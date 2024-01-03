N.B. RCMP investigating Moncton shooting
The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an alleged shooting at a Moncton, N.B., residence last month.
According to a Wednesday news release, police responded to a report of a single shot fired at a North Street home on Dec. 3. Video footage showed a driver exiting a vehicle at the corner of Sherrard Avenue and North Street, and discharging a firearm at a residence before fleeing the scene.
Police say two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.
The RCMP is searching for a dark-coloured four-door vehicle with no license plate.
"We are looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who was on or near North Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on December 3, 2023," said Cst. Karine Themens Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP in the release. "If you have dash-cam or other video footage from the area at the time of the shooting, please call the police."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 506-857-2400, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II missionThis year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attackA two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North YorkToronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: cityEmergency crews have evacuated several homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in BarrieThe harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.
-
One person dead following single vehicle collisionOne person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
'Keep playing for as long as we can': 93-year-olds square off in Calgary curling leagueTwo 93-year-old Calgary curlers faced off at the Calgary Curling Club on Wednesday.
-
Hometown hero Loren Gabel inspiring the next generation of players on PWHL stageWhen Kitchener’s Loren Gabel takes the ice Wednesday night in Boston, young hockey players in her hometown will be among the fans cheering her on.
-
Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on trackSaskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.