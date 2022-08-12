N.B. RCMP investigating tree-cutting that led to power outage in Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a tree was cut down, leading to a significant power outage in the province this week.

NB Power learned of the outage, which affected nearly 50,000 customers in the Moncton area, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the source of the outage was traced to a tree that had fallen on a transmission line in Moncton, near the intersection of McLaughlin Drive and Highway 2.

When NB Power crews arrived on scene, they discovered that the tree had been cut down.

The utility reported the incident to the RCMP Thursday morning.

Police are trying to determine who cut the tree down and why. They are looking to speak to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity, or who has video footage or images from the area, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday,

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.