N.B. RCMP look for individual connected to suspicious incident involving a child
The Saint Andrews RCMP is seeking the public's help to identify an individual in connection with a suspicious incident in Saint Andrews, N.B.
Police say officers responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence involving a child at a park near Katy's Cove Beach on July 12 at approximately 11:30 a.m. The individual left before police arrived.
Police did not provide further details as to what happened.
Police say they are now asking for the public's help to identify the individual involved. Police describe the individual as being a man with black hair, approximately five feet six inches tall, and weighing around 130 pounds.
Police say the man was wearing black jogging pants, a white t-shirt, and was carrying a dark coloured jacket over his shoulder. He was travelling on a bicycle.
RCMP have released a composite sketch of the individual believed to be involved.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Saint Andrews RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
