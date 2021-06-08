N.B. RCMP look for suspect in break and enter

New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest following a break, enter and theft at a home in Saint-Basile, N.B.

Police say at approximately 8:20 a.m. on April 26, a home on Chemin Platin des Alberts was broken into. According to police a surveillance camera was stolen and the home was damaged.

Police have released surveillance video photos of the individual and are hoping information from the public may help identify the person or provide additional information to help the investigation.

The individual is described as a white man, between 6’0” and 6’3” tall, wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or who witnessed suspicious activity on Chemin Platin des Alberts on April 26 is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.