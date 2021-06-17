N.B. RCMP look to identify two people of interest following thefts of catalytic converters

The Caraquet RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest following thefts of catalytic converters from a business in Paquetville, N.B. in May.

According to police, two catalytic converters were stolen off parked vehicles at a business on Rue Industrielle on May 17. Police believe the thefts happened sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

RCMP has released surveillance video photos of the individuals and are hoping information from the public will help identify them or provide additional information, despite the quality of the images.

Police describe the first individual as wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes. The second individual was wearing a brown leather jacket, a grey t-shirt, light blue pants and carrying a large brown bag, according to RCMP.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals, or witnessed suspicious activity on Rue Industrielle between the specified hours, is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP or Crime Stoppers.