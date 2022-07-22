N.B. RCMP looking for person of interest after suspicious house fire

RCMP members in New Brunswick are asking the public to help locate a person of interest in connection with an investigation into a suspicious house fire in Fawcett Hill.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Caledonia RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on Wilson Road. When officers arrived, fire crews were already at the scene. A 32-year-old man was treated by paramedics, before he was taken to hospital with severe injuries. Initial information suggests the man was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.

From their investigation, police learned that the fire had been set intentionally by a person who left the scene before they arrived. Based on those findings, the fire was deemed suspicious.

Later on Monday, while responding to an unrelated matter, a Codiac Regional RCMP officer received evidence in connection to the fire in Fawcett Hill. Based on their evidence, police named a person of interest, 25-year-old Pammelia Elaine Phinney. Police believe Phinney is in the Riverview area.

Police describe her as being five-foot-two inches tall with a medium build. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Phinney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Caledonia Region RCMP at 506-387-2222.